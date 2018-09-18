First Command Bank Acquires 1,830 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $430,653,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12,404.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922,552 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2,865.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,242,000 after buying an additional 1,545,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $172,635,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9,968.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,134,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.17.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

