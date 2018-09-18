Financial Review: Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) and PPL (PPL)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PPL) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 12.95% 9.12% 2.75% PPL 18.08% 15.30% 4.01%

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pinnacle West Capital and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 0 6 3 0 2.33 PPL 1 5 5 0 2.36

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. PPL has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Given PPL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and PPL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.57 billion 2.54 $488.45 million $4.35 18.59 PPL $7.45 billion 2.86 $1.13 billion $2.25 13.52

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital. PPL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPL pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and PPL has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

PPL beats Pinnacle West Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.