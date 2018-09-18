Financial Review: Centurylink (CTL) vs. BCE (BCE)

Centurylink (NYSE: BCE) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Centurylink and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centurylink 3 7 7 0 2.24 BCE 0 3 4 0 2.57

Centurylink presently has a consensus price target of $21.18, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. BCE has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.16%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Centurylink.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Centurylink shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Centurylink shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centurylink and BCE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centurylink $17.66 billion 1.39 $1.39 billion $1.47 15.50 BCE $17.52 billion 2.07 $2.25 billion $2.62 15.41

BCE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centurylink. BCE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centurylink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Centurylink has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Centurylink pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Centurylink pays out 146.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BCE pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Centurylink and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centurylink 7.62% 4.50% 1.36% BCE 12.00% 18.67% 5.37%

Summary

BCE beats Centurylink on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services. It also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line solution for transmission of data between sites; colocation and data center services comprising cloud, hosting, and application management solutions; wavelength services that provide customers required bandwidth with an end-to-end transport solution of a bandwidth; and network security solutions, as well as sells telecommunications equipment and resells software, and provides network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks. In addition, the company offers local calling services; long-distance and toll-free services; information technology (IT) services, such as transporting and delivering enterprise data and applications; and managed services consisting of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 10.3 million total access lines; and served approximately 5.7 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access, Internet protocol TV and telephony, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services. This segment also offers home security and monitoring services; competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; virtual private networks, point-to-point data networks, and international network solutions; and Web and audio conferencing, and email solutions. The Bell Media segment offers conventional, specialty, and pay TV; and digital media, radio broadcasting, and out-of-home advertising services, as well as sports and other event production and broadcasting services. This segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and 4 pay TV channels; 105 licensed radio stations; 31,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company also distributes mobile products. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

