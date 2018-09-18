Financial Contrast: Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) & Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABTX) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allegiance Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $221.59 million 3.67 $51.56 million $3.68 15.61 Allegiance Bancshares $125.30 million 4.65 $17.63 million $1.58 27.56

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Allegiance Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 23.35% 10.84% 1.15% Allegiance Bancshares 15.77% 8.66% 0.93%

Volatility and Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Allegiance Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 104 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Arkansas. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and 24-hour depository facilities; mobile banking; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of January 25, 2018, it operated 16 full-service banking locations and a loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

