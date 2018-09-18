Financial Comparison: Seacor (CKH) versus Euronav (EURN)

Seacor (NYSE: EURN) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Seacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Seacor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Seacor has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Seacor and Euronav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Euronav 0 3 5 0 2.63

Seacor currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.08%. Euronav has a consensus price target of $9.96, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. Given Euronav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than Seacor.

Profitability

This table compares Seacor and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor 18.26% 2.88% 1.31% Euronav -14.17% -6.82% -4.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seacor and Euronav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor $577.89 million 1.55 $61.64 million $1.29 38.01 Euronav $513.37 million 2.51 $1.38 million ($0.09) -90.00

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Euronav. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seacor does not pay a dividend. Euronav pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Seacor beats Euronav on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc., a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets. This segment also operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and owns and operates dry bulk carriers. In addition, the company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment provides terminal support and technical ship management services, as well as pure car/truck carrier, liner, and short-sea transportation services. Its Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment markets and operates river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities; and operates barge fleeting locations and transshipment terminal. The company's Witt O'Brien's segment provides resilience solutions for areas of critical infrastructure. The company also engages in lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business; and provision of general aviation services. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

