FIG Partners Comments on SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (STI)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – FIG Partners boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, September 14th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on STI. Edward Jones assumed coverage on SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ameriprise Financial upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on SunTrust Banks to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

STI opened at $68.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. SunTrust Banks has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 23.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 52.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

