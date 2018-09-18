Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 119.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 234,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nomura cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

