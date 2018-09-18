Fidus Investment (FDUS) and Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Financial Review

Fidus Investment (NYSE: OAK) and Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Capital Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidus Investment and Oaktree Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oaktree Capital Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Fidus Investment currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Oaktree Capital Group has a consensus price target of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Oaktree Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oaktree Capital Group is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Oaktree Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 65.95% 8.73% 5.28% Oaktree Capital Group 13.05% 9.38% 2.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidus Investment and Oaktree Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $68.61 million 5.19 $43.95 million $1.43 10.18 Oaktree Capital Group $1.47 billion 4.35 $231.49 million $3.97 10.25

Oaktree Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Oaktree Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Oaktree Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Fidus Investment pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oaktree Capital Group pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Oaktree Capital Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Fidus Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Oaktree Capital Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was incorporated on May 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.