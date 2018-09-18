FedEx (FDX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.20-17.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +9% to ~$71.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.94 billion.

NYSE FDX opened at $255.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. FedEx has a twelve month low of $214.11 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.70.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

