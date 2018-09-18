FedEx (FDX) Shares Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) shares dropped 5.5% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $241.22 and last traded at $241.58. Approximately 6,935,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 1,689,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.73.

The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 39,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

