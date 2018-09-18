Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys 16,820 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.19% of Entercom Communications worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 40.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 25.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 32.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 82.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

NYSE:ETM opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.40 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 21.63%. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up 197.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,882,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,538,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,568,319.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

