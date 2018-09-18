FarmaTrust Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One FarmaTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and BitForex. FarmaTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,744.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FarmaTrust has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here . FarmaTrust’s official website is farmatrust.io

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FarmaTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

