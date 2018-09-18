Fantasy Cash (FANS) Price Tops $0.0302

Fantasy Cash (CURRENCY:FANS) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Fantasy Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantasy Cash has a total market cap of $141,418.00 and $312.00 worth of Fantasy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantasy Cash has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00272885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00151326 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.62 or 0.06621519 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Fantasy Cash Coin Profile

Fantasy Cash’s total supply is 4,686,837 coins. Fantasy Cash’s official Twitter account is @fantasy_cashmn . Fantasy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io . The Reddit community for Fantasy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantasy Cash Coin Trading

Fantasy Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.