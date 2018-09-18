Fairpointe Capital LLC Raises Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 75.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $547,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,095.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,225 shares of company stock worth $2,221,739. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

