Fairfield University Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Fairfield University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,916,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 33.6% of Fairfield University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18,644.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,636,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388,086 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,629,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,919,000 after purchasing an additional 891,304 shares during the last quarter. Investure LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Investure LLC now owns 1,326,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,126,000 after purchasing an additional 742,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,209,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $265.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $227.86 and a 12 month high of $268.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

