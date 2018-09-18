Facebook (FB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Facebook to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.89.

FB stock opened at $160.58 on Tuesday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $470.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.13, for a total value of $2,057,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,971,560.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $48,417,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,629,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,165,307. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

