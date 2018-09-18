F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $560.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post $560.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.06 million and the highest is $563.52 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $538.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.59 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $211.00 price target on F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.16.

In other F5 Networks news, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $147,284.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $810,148.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $1,039,427.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,427.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,327 shares of company stock worth $3,026,072. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,468. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $195.27.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.