Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Stake Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 294.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,156 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 44,156 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Expedia Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.99, for a total transaction of $207,282.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $451,350.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $986,234.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,316 shares of company stock worth $1,125,813 over the last 90 days. 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.47.

Expedia Group stock opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

