Exelon (EXC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXC. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.29.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.21. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $45.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,718.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 148,707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.