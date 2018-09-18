Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) Holdings Cut by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

MRAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $134.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.79.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Everspin Technologies Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

