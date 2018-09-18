Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post $38.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.97 million. Everbridge posted sales of $27.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $144.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.99 million to $144.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $180.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $175.11 million to $184.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 289,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.63 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 6,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $421,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $210,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,546 shares of company stock valued at $25,121,838. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,886,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,459,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,914,000 after acquiring an additional 411,577 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,315,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,138,000 after acquiring an additional 244,438 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $33,008,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 237,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

