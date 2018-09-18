Etsy Inc (ETSY) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,140 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Etsy worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 139.1% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,506,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,521 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $29,384,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 64.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,367,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,380,000 after purchasing an additional 534,217 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $19,696,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 46.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,761,000 after purchasing an additional 413,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Etsy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,610,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at $810,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,062 shares of company stock worth $4,834,580. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.