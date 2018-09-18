Etsy (ETSY) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Etsy to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Etsy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Etsy from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Etsy has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 131.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $219,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,610,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,062 shares of company stock worth $4,834,580 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Etsy by 29.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.