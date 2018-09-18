Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) VP David B. Weinstock Sells 2,000 Shares

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $91,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $173.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 71.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Essent Group to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “$38.36” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1,039.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 662,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 604,169 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,083,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 423,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,164,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 419,183 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after acquiring an additional 387,615 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

