Equity Residential (EQR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $343,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $45,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,769 shares of company stock worth $3,308,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $68.40 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

