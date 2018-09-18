Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KeyCorp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Douglas M. Schosser sold 6,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $129,971.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,164 shares in the company, valued at $497,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H James Dallas purchased 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $199,984.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,840.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,124. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,717,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,181 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,351,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 87.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,025,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 61.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,628,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,649,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,164,000 after purchasing an additional 389,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

