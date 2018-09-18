EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will report $467.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.05 million and the highest is $468.13 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $377.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $445.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $144.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,138,746.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,859,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,795 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,743,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,720,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 433.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,772,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 762,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,340,000 after purchasing an additional 254,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 643,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 216,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

