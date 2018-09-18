Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “$39.60” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

