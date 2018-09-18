Ensco Plc (ESV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,418 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 40,768 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ensco were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ensco by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ensco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,567 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in Ensco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 31,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ensco by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ensco by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

ESV opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ensco Plc has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Ensco’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

ESV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.49 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

