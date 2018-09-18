Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) Insider Pierre Lassonde Sells 8,700 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) insider Pierre Lassonde sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.25, for a total value of C$706,875.00.

Pierre Lassonde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

On Friday, September 14th, Pierre Lassonde sold 6,600 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.52, for a total value of C$538,032.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Pierre Lassonde sold 7,700 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total value of C$631,785.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Pierre Lassonde sold 6,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.24, for a total transaction of C$541,060.00.

ENGH stock traded down C$1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$79.28. 26,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,739. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52 week low of C$50.10 and a 52 week high of C$86.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.