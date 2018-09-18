Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Concho Resources accounts for 1.8% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $121.45 and a one year high of $163.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,818.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $559,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

