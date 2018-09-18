Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102,685 shares during the period. Superior Energy Services comprises 3.1% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Superior Energy Services worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,285,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,137,000 after buying an additional 3,118,109 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,384,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $11,656,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,430,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 1,366,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,715,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after buying an additional 879,681 shares during the last quarter.

SPN stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

