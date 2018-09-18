Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,550 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,972 shares of company stock valued at $768,014. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $122.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $93.24 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

