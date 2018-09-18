Energous (WATT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WATT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energous from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.88.

WATT opened at $9.92 on Monday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Energous had a negative net margin of 9,750.39% and a negative return on equity of 182.29%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. analysts expect that Energous will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $134,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $50,485.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,058.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,082 shares of company stock worth $523,856 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in Energous by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Energous by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Energous by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

