Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,205,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,766,641 shares.The stock last traded at $11.66 and had previously closed at $11.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Enbridge Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EEP)

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

