Empire (EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.57.

Get Empire alerts:

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$22.99 on Friday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$17.43 and a 12 month high of C$26.34.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.