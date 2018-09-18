Emera Inc (EMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Emera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Emera from C$51.50 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Emera from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA opened at C$41.50 on Tuesday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$49.48.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.77%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.