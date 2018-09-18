Elliot Coin (ELLI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Elliot Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Elliot Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $134.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.03035965 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00571881 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00028251 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020874 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033298 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00848992 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Elliot Coin Coin Profile

Elliot Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 11,661,635 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot . Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

