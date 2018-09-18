Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) to post $6.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly And Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.14 billion. Eli Lilly And Co reported sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will report full-year sales of $24.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 billion to $24.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.46 billion to $25.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly And Co.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $17,025,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,631,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,756,240.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $63,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,685,070 shares of company stock valued at $167,108,944 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $107.84.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

