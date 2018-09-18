Electrolux (ELUXY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Electrolux from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

ELUXY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. 12,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.85. Electrolux has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $72.86.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 22.11%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products.

