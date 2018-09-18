Electra Hits Market Capitalization of $17.16 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and CoinBene. In the last week, Electra has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $17.16 million and approximately $126,316.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012501 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004341 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 28,719,485,742 coins and its circulating supply is 27,852,329,189 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Fatbtc and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

