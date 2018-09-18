Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

EIGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). equities research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 606,361 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 295,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 138,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.