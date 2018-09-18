Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (EGL) Insider Malcolm Robert King Purchases 9,885 Shares

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) insider Malcolm Robert King bought 9,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £12,751.65 ($16,610.20).

EGL opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 135.50 ($1.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

