eBay Inc (EBAY) Stake Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 28,657 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 506.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 223.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $793,153.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,750.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,158 shares of company stock worth $4,718,578 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

