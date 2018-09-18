Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Position Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,879,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,009,000 after acquiring an additional 270,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,254,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,240,000 after acquiring an additional 195,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 142,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,787,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $60.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.35. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.11 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

