Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

Shares of EGBN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. 574,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $69.80.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 768,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,099,000 after buying an additional 202,943 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,428,000 after buying an additional 300,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

