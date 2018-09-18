E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Societe Generale set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.74 ($12.49).

EOAN opened at €8.89 ($10.33) on Monday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

