E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Societe Generale set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.74 ($12.49).

EOAN opened at €8.89 ($10.33) on Monday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

