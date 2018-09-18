Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,175,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,729,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,435,000 after purchasing an additional 115,124 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,227,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 217,420 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 694.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,657 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.72 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

