Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. raised its position in InterDigital by 163.0% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 60,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

