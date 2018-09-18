Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $103,349,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,105,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,760,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 629.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 157,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 135,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,961,000 after acquiring an additional 133,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA opened at $123.95 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.64.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $301.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $829,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull purchased 10,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.70 per share, for a total transaction of $734,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,921,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,115,336.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,117 shares of company stock worth $1,349,965 and sold 994,500 shares worth $127,469,281. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.